STEAMBOAT ROCK — Jessica Lippert graduated from Central College, Pella, in December.

Lippert received a bachelor’s degree in art.

CEDAR FALLS — Marika Yang has been nominated for a spot at the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md., by Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Yang is a Cedar Falls High School senior.

Students at Simpson College, Indianola, have been selected to Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK), a national leadership honor society that was founded in 1914 at Washington and Lee University.

They include:

IONIA — Kelsey Poppe

NASHUA — Molly Fisher

WAVERLY — Kayla Reusche

CRESCO — Kate Grover has been named to the dean’s list at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Mo. She is a senior agri-business student.

WATERLOO — Amber Willis has been named to the dean’s list at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.

ACKLEY — Ethan Hoyt has earned a place on the president’s list at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas.

Hoyt is a senior mechanical engineering student.

OSAGE — Bryce Ubben has been named to the fall dean’s list at Marshalltown Community College.

