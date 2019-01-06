STEAMBOAT ROCK — Jessica Lippert graduated from Central College, Pella, in December.
Lippert received a bachelor’s degree in art.
CEDAR FALLS — Marika Yang has been nominated for a spot at the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md., by Sen. Chuck Grassley.
Yang is a Cedar Falls High School senior.
Students at Simpson College, Indianola, have been selected to Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK), a national leadership honor society that was founded in 1914 at Washington and Lee University.
They include:
IONIA — Kelsey Poppe
NASHUA — Molly Fisher
WAVERLY — Kayla Reusche
CRESCO — Kate Grover has been named to the dean’s list at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Mo. She is a senior agri-business student.
WATERLOO — Amber Willis has been named to the dean’s list at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.
ACKLEY — Ethan Hoyt has earned a place on the president’s list at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas.
Hoyt is a senior mechanical engineering student.
OSAGE — Bryce Ubben has been named to the fall dean’s list at Marshalltown Community College.
