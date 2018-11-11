Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO — Autumn Derifield is one of 15 S-STEM (Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) scholars to start at Buena Vista University, Storm Lake, in August.

The group is pioneering a new, large-scale scholarship program at the university.

BVU’s S-STEM scholarships were granted after the School of Science was awarded a nearly $650,000 grant from the National Science Foundation in 2017 to support students who are entering a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field of study.

Student leaders in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Iowa State University, Ames, were honored for receiving the Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation.

The Foreman Scholarship is awarded to top students who serve the college through leadership roles as peer mentors, club officers and competitive teams. They include:

BRANDON — Keri Webster

CONRAD — Rebecca Steckelberg

DECORAH — Elizabeth Smith

FAIRBANK — Emily Martins

HAWKEYE — Kayleigh Koch

IOWA FALLS — Brandon Hanson

JESUP — Hans Riensche

LA PORTE CITY — Wyatt Samuelson

NEW HAMPTON — Samantha Reicks

OSAGE — Rebekah Sletten

SUMNER — Nathan Arthur

TRAER — Jake Hlas

WAUCOMA — Lindsey Bouska

New graduates of the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa include:

CEDAR FALLS — Nicholas Shafer, master of science

WATERLOO — Joria Koons, B.S. in human environmental science

CEDAR FALLS — Rebecca Ochoa and Emily Wikner, students at Northwestern College in Orange City, have earned spots on the dean’s list.

Ochoa, a senior and theater major, is the daughter of Enrique and Martha Ochoa of Cedar Falls.

Wikner is a junior and Spanish major and the daughter of Aaron and Susan Wikner of Cedar Falls.

Recent graduates of Drake University, Des Moines, include:

CRECO — Lydia Melaas

DECORAH — Lindsay Smith

EVANSDALE — Breanna Bergstrom

HAMPTON — Erin Lettow

HUDSON — Olivia Jorgensen

IOWA FALLS — Kali Adams

OSAGE — Casey Ringhofer

SHEFFIELD — Madison LeDuc

SHELL ROCK — Cody Drilling

TRAER — Jessica Jacobs

WATERLOO — Mackenzie O’Brien

WEST UNION — Hunter Hoopes

DIKE — Kadi Wright has received the University of Wisconsin-Stout Chancellor’s Award for the spring semester.

Wright is studying pre-veterinary science.

CEDAR FALLS — Nicholas Clark has graduated from Quincy (Ill.) University.

He earned a BS in finance.

WATERLOO — Amber Simmerman has graduated from graduated from Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo.

Simmerman studied online and earned a bachelor of accountancy degree.

Students named to the president’s list at Drake University, Des Mloi9nes, include:

DECORAH — Molly McDonough, Katelyn Perez

SHELL ROCK — Cody Drilling

Students on the recent dean’s list at Drake University, Des Moines, include:

APLINGTON — Logan Reisinger

CEDAR FALLS — Spencer Gray

CHARLES CITY — Shane Feller

CRESCO — Preston Hayek

DECORAH — Talia Raddatz, Lindsay Smith, Kalle Solberg

ELDORA — Dana Minteer

FAIRBANK — Haley Risse

IOWA FALLS — Jacey Redman

OSSIAN — Trevor Schweinefus

TRAER — Jessica Jacobs

WAUCOMA — Stephanie Martin

WAVERLY — Ellie Seward

WEST UNION — Samantha Ohlson

CEDAR FALLS — Sylvia Amlie, daughter of Tom and Sylvia Amlie, has earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring semester at the College of St. Benedict in Collegeville, Minn.

Amlie is a integrative science major at CSB.

