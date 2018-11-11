WATERLOO — Autumn Derifield is one of 15 S-STEM (Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) scholars to start at Buena Vista University, Storm Lake, in August.
The group is pioneering a new, large-scale scholarship program at the university.
BVU’s S-STEM scholarships were granted after the School of Science was awarded a nearly $650,000 grant from the National Science Foundation in 2017 to support students who are entering a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field of study.
Student leaders in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Iowa State University, Ames, were honored for receiving the Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation.
The Foreman Scholarship is awarded to top students who serve the college through leadership roles as peer mentors, club officers and competitive teams. They include:
BRANDON — Keri Webster
CONRAD — Rebecca Steckelberg
DECORAH — Elizabeth Smith
FAIRBANK — Emily Martins
HAWKEYE — Kayleigh Koch
IOWA FALLS — Brandon Hanson
JESUP — Hans Riensche
LA PORTE CITY — Wyatt Samuelson
NEW HAMPTON — Samantha Reicks
OSAGE — Rebekah Sletten
SUMNER — Nathan Arthur
TRAER — Jake Hlas
WAUCOMA — Lindsey Bouska
New graduates of the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa include:
CEDAR FALLS — Nicholas Shafer, master of science
WATERLOO — Joria Koons, B.S. in human environmental science
CEDAR FALLS — Rebecca Ochoa and Emily Wikner, students at Northwestern College in Orange City, have earned spots on the dean’s list.
Ochoa, a senior and theater major, is the daughter of Enrique and Martha Ochoa of Cedar Falls.
Wikner is a junior and Spanish major and the daughter of Aaron and Susan Wikner of Cedar Falls.
Recent graduates of Drake University, Des Moines, include:
CRECO — Lydia Melaas
DECORAH — Lindsay Smith
EVANSDALE — Breanna Bergstrom
HAMPTON — Erin Lettow
HUDSON — Olivia Jorgensen
IOWA FALLS — Kali Adams
OSAGE — Casey Ringhofer
SHEFFIELD — Madison LeDuc
SHELL ROCK — Cody Drilling
TRAER — Jessica Jacobs
WATERLOO — Mackenzie O’Brien
WEST UNION — Hunter Hoopes
DIKE — Kadi Wright has received the University of Wisconsin-Stout Chancellor’s Award for the spring semester.
Wright is studying pre-veterinary science.
CEDAR FALLS — Nicholas Clark has graduated from Quincy (Ill.) University.
He earned a BS in finance.
WATERLOO — Amber Simmerman has graduated from graduated from Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo.
Simmerman studied online and earned a bachelor of accountancy degree.
Students named to the president’s list at Drake University, Des Mloi9nes, include:
DECORAH — Molly McDonough, Katelyn Perez
SHELL ROCK — Cody Drilling
Students on the recent dean’s list at Drake University, Des Moines, include:
APLINGTON — Logan Reisinger
CEDAR FALLS — Spencer Gray
CHARLES CITY — Shane Feller
CRESCO — Preston Hayek
DECORAH — Talia Raddatz, Lindsay Smith, Kalle Solberg
ELDORA — Dana Minteer
FAIRBANK — Haley Risse
IOWA FALLS — Jacey Redman
OSSIAN — Trevor Schweinefus
TRAER — Jessica Jacobs
WAUCOMA — Stephanie Martin
WAVERLY — Ellie Seward
WEST UNION — Samantha Ohlson
CEDAR FALLS — Sylvia Amlie, daughter of Tom and Sylvia Amlie, has earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring semester at the College of St. Benedict in Collegeville, Minn.
Amlie is a integrative science major at CSB.
