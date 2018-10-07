Recent graduates of Des Moines Area Community College include:
WATERLOO — Robert Anderson, Kristy Brown, Logan Marty, Jessica Schallhorn
EVANSDALE — Mary Carroll
CEDAR FALLS — Brenna Sorensen has earned a place on the president’s list at Des Moines Area Community College.
She is a liberal arts student.
SHELL ROCK — Stacy Martin has been named to the chancellor’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Martin is an industrial engineering student.
WATERLOO — Martha Easton has earned a place on the dean’s list at Wichita (Kan.) State University.
WATERLOO — David Becker, a senior at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minn., has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester.
He is the son of Jack and Raye Jean Becker.
Students on the honors lists at Riverland Community College in Austin, Minn., include:
CARPENTER — Cheyenne Arndt, dean’s list
OSAGE — Benjamin Meyer, president’s list
RICEVILLE — Susan Irvin, president’s list; Angela McKenna, dean’s list
FAYETTE — Tabitha Merkle has earned a place on the recent dean’s list at Sioux Falls, S.D.
Recent graduates of Clarke University in Dubuque include:
ELGIN — Chelsi Baker
INDEPENDENCE — Benjamin Bagge
JESUP — Allison Stone
MAYNARD — Bryan Byerly
OELWEIN — Christina Tafolla
RIDGEWAY — Mariah Schmelzer
TRIPOLI — Ashley Ollendieck
WAVERLY — Lisa Rupp
