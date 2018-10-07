Try 1 month for 99¢

Recent graduates of Des Moines Area Community College include:

WATERLOO — Robert Anderson, Kristy Brown, Logan Marty, Jessica Schallhorn

EVANSDALE — Mary Carroll

CEDAR FALLS — Brenna Sorensen has earned a place on the president’s list at Des Moines Area Community College.

She is a liberal arts student.

SHELL ROCK — Stacy Martin has been named to the chancellor’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Martin is an industrial engineering student.

WATERLOO — Martha Easton has earned a place on the dean’s list at Wichita (Kan.) State University.

WATERLOO — David Becker, a senior at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minn., has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester.

He is the son of Jack and Raye Jean Becker.

Students on the honors lists at Riverland Community College in Austin, Minn., include:

CARPENTER — Cheyenne Arndt, dean’s list

OSAGE — Benjamin Meyer, president’s list

RICEVILLE — Susan Irvin, president’s list; Angela McKenna, dean’s list

FAYETTE — Tabitha Merkle has earned a place on the recent dean’s list at Sioux Falls, S.D.

Recent graduates of Clarke University in Dubuque include:

ELGIN — Chelsi Baker

INDEPENDENCE — Benjamin Bagge

JESUP — Allison Stone

MAYNARD — Bryan Byerly

OELWEIN — Christina Tafolla

RIDGEWAY — Mariah Schmelzer

TRIPOLI — Ashley Ollendieck

WAVERLY — Lisa Rupp

