CEDAR FALLS — Bishop Owen was named to the president’s list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
IOWA FALLS — Students named to the recent dean’s list at Ellsworth Community College include:
ACKLEY — John Ancona, Joshua Balvanz
APLINGTON — Shelly Gibson, Kerri Janssen, Shane Poppens
DIKE — Collin Vanderlind
HANSELL — Elizabeth Genz
LINCOLN — Emily Engelkes
NASHUA — Jaime Ruckdashel
NEW HAMPTON — Blake Ohm
RUDD — Anna Schweizer
STEAMBOAT ROCK — Haley Bakker, Amanda Blackburn, Allison Finger
WATERLOO — Nicole Nielsen
WELLSBURG — Kristina Dempster, Joshua June
CEDAR FALLS — Tara Plouff is a recent graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie.
She earned a master of science degree in education
Area students at Buena Vista University, Storm Lake, were recently honored at the annual Student Recognition Dinner:
ELDORA — Jordyn Daggs-Olson. She received an Academic Excellence Award as a second-year student and was inducted into the BVU Global Fellows Program. Daggs-Olson also was awarded the Dvergsten Interim Travel Fund.
DUMONT — Cassidy Miller. She received an Academic Excellence Award as a second-year student.
DECORAH — Skye Kelley. She received an Academic Excellence Award as a fourth-year student.
REINBECK — Jenny Schildroth. She received an Academic Excellence Award as a fourth-year student and a Student Organization Leader award for her role in IMPACT, one of more than 46 organizations available on campus.
MANCHESTER — Kaitlyn Werner. She received a Student Organization Leader award for her role in the Student Association of Social Workers.
IONIA — Mariah Trettin. She participated in the Otteman Student Research & Internship.
NASHUA — Chancellor Johnson, who was awarded the William and Lavina Wesselink Student Development Fund.
LA PORTE CITY — Kolten Bader. He received the Clifford A. Rae Academic Achievement Award.
IOWA FALLS — Brittany Fisher. She received the Clifford A. Rae Academic Achievement Award.
New graduates of Simpson College, Indianola, include:
CLUTIER — Jayde Vogeler
FAIRBANK — David Jergens
GLADBROOK — Luke Petty
HAMPTON — Katie Brolsma, Victoria Wreghitt, Blake Brown
HOLLAND — Emily Goodenbour
SHEFFIELD — Samuel Amsbaugh
VINTON — Matthew Lash
WAVERLY — Brandt Seward
CEDAR FALLS — Kelli Dekutoski has graduated from Michigan Technological University, Houghton.
Dekutoski, a Cedar Falls High School graduate, earned a bachelor of science degree in mathematics.
