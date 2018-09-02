Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CEDAR FALLS — Bishop Owen was named to the president’s list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

IOWA FALLS — Students named to the recent dean’s list at Ellsworth Community College include:

ACKLEY — John Ancona, Joshua Balvanz

APLINGTON — Shelly Gibson, Kerri Janssen, Shane Poppens

DIKE — Collin Vanderlind

HANSELL — Elizabeth Genz

LINCOLN — Emily Engelkes

NASHUA — Jaime Ruckdashel

NEW HAMPTON — Blake Ohm

RUDD — Anna Schweizer

STEAMBOAT ROCK — Haley Bakker, Amanda Blackburn, Allison Finger

WATERLOO — Nicole Nielsen

WELLSBURG — Kristina Dempster, Joshua June

CEDAR FALLS — Tara Plouff is a recent graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie.

She earned a master of science degree in education

Area students at Buena Vista University, Storm Lake, were recently honored at the annual Student Recognition Dinner:

ELDORA — Jordyn Daggs-Olson. She received an Academic Excellence Award as a second-year student and was inducted into the BVU Global Fellows Program. Daggs-Olson also was awarded the Dvergsten Interim Travel Fund.

DUMONT — Cassidy Miller. She received an Academic Excellence Award as a second-year student.

DECORAH — Skye Kelley. She received an Academic Excellence Award as a fourth-year student.

REINBECK — Jenny Schildroth. She received an Academic Excellence Award as a fourth-year student and a Student Organization Leader award for her role in IMPACT, one of more than 46 organizations available on campus.

MANCHESTER — Kaitlyn Werner. She received a Student Organization Leader award for her role in the Student Association of Social Workers.

IONIA — Mariah Trettin. She participated in the Otteman Student Research & Internship.

NASHUA — Chancellor Johnson, who was awarded the William and Lavina Wesselink Student Development Fund.

LA PORTE CITY — Kolten Bader. He received the Clifford A. Rae Academic Achievement Award.

IOWA FALLS — Brittany Fisher. She received the Clifford A. Rae Academic Achievement Award.

New graduates of Simpson College, Indianola, include:

CLUTIER — Jayde Vogeler

FAIRBANK — David Jergens

GLADBROOK — Luke Petty

HAMPTON — Katie Brolsma, Victoria Wreghitt, Blake Brown

HOLLAND — Emily Goodenbour

SHEFFIELD — Samuel Amsbaugh

VINTON — Matthew Lash

WAVERLY — Brandt Seward

CEDAR FALLS — Kelli Dekutoski has graduated from Michigan Technological University, Houghton.

Dekutoski, a Cedar Falls High School graduate, earned a bachelor of science degree in mathematics.

