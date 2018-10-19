Try 1 month for 99¢

Artist Peter Max is 81. Actor Michael Gambon (“Harry Potter” films) is 78. Actor John Lithgow is 73. Singer Jeannie C. Riley is 73. Singer Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers is 70. Singer Jennifer Holliday is 58. TV host Ty Pennington (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 54. Actor Jon Favreau is 52. “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker is 49. Comedian Chris Kattan (“Saturday Night Live”) is 48. Singer Pras Michel of The Fugees is 46. Actor Omar Gooding (“Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper”) is 42. Country singer Cyndi Thomson is 42. Writer-director Jason Reitman (“Juno”) is 41. Actress Gillian Jacobs (“Community”) is 36. Actress Ciara Renee (“Legends of Tomorrow”) is 28. Actress Hunter King (“The Young and the Restless”) is 25.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments