WATERLOO — Students named to the dean’s list at Allen College include:
BUCKINGHAM — Shannon Stuart
CEDAR FALLS — Deserai Deery, Catherine Gregg, Bailey Nelson, Caitlyn Van Blaricom
DENVER — Arissa Moeller
DUMONT — Megan Rieken
ELK RUN HEIGHTS — Jennifer Shimp
EVANSDALE — Alec Steils
GLADBROOK — Jayde Price
INDEPENDENCE — Jessica Ender
IOWA FALLS — Kylie Gerstein, Lindy Lehmann
JESUP — Autumn Steuben
OSAGE — Marissa Hendrickson
OSSIAN — Kendra Langreck
RAYMOND — Kesley Rash
TAMA — Trisha Walz
WATERLOO — Chelia Briner, Alyssa Gruye, Brianne Ott
