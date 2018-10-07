Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO — Students named to the dean’s list at Allen College include:

BUCKINGHAM — Shannon Stuart

CEDAR FALLS — Deserai Deery, Catherine Gregg, Bailey Nelson, Caitlyn Van Blaricom

DENVER — Arissa Moeller

DUMONT — Megan Rieken

ELK RUN HEIGHTS — Jennifer Shimp

EVANSDALE — Alec Steils

GLADBROOK — Jayde Price

INDEPENDENCE — Jessica Ender

IOWA FALLS — Kylie Gerstein, Lindy Lehmann

JESUP — Autumn Steuben

OSAGE — Marissa Hendrickson

OSSIAN — Kendra Langreck

RAYMOND — Kesley Rash

TAMA — Trisha Walz

WATERLOO — Chelia Briner, Alyssa Gruye, Brianne Ott

