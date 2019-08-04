WATERLOO — Students named to the dean’s list at Allen College include:
ACKLEY — Dalton Schipper
APLINGTON — Jordan Alberts
CEDAR FALLS — Collins Boadi, Emily Ceminsky, Christian Debban, Alexandra Ehrhardt, Emma Fletcher, Kyle Gerstein, Emily Hendrickson, Brittany Holdsworth, Anna Koch, Amy McCurdy, Allison Schori, Bailey Stewart, Laura Weichers, Sydney Jergens, Calli Johnson
CLARKSVILLE — Jadyn Maiers, Stephanie Schmadeke
CLUTIER — Emma Knoop
DECORAH — Kayla Quandahl, Kirstyn Samuelson, Abigail Hudson
DENVER — Alexis Davis
DYSART — Emily Cayton, Torri Flickinger
ELMA — Emma Ring
EVANSDALE — Brandi Becker, Lindsey Le Lindsey
FAYETTE — Cheyenne Bantz
GILBERTVILLE — Abigail Frost
GREENE — Jennifer Rottler
GRUNDY CENTER — Michelle McIntire
HAZLETON — Hope Lamphere
HUDSON — Jasmin Cullen, Jaclyn Witt, Carson Wright
INDEPENDENCE — Kara Davison, Brittney Fuller, Kendra Meyer
IONIA — Hannah Bockhaus, Kelli Paulus
IOWA FALLS — Carolina Leal, Emilee McDaniel
LAWLER — Johanna Blazek
NEW HAMPTON — Anna Holschlag
OELWEIN — Reagan Decker
OSSIAN — Kelsey Hageman
PARKERSBURG — Lakin Wildeboer
PLAINFIELD — Miranda Quigley, John Ruehs
REINBECK — Bailea Evenson, Elise Peterson
RICEVILLE — Emily Rickerl
SHEFFIELD — Taylor Rooney
SHELL ROCK — Josie Meier
SUMNER — Tara Converse
TAMA — Alana Vest
TRIPOLI — Keely Heller
VINTON — Hannah Hoepner, Annika Schmidt
WATERLOO — Shannon Boyle, Sydney Brown, Miranda Buchholz, Courtney Cochran, Vildana Hadzic, Shauna Mills, Amanda Nation, Karleen Nesvik, Amela Okanovic, Morgan Phillips, John Powers, Minea Skrgic, Abigail Smith
WAVERLY — James Behrens, Allison Ogden
