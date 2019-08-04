{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Students named to the dean’s list at Allen College include:

ACKLEY — Dalton Schipper

APLINGTON — Jordan Alberts

CEDAR FALLS — Collins Boadi, Emily Ceminsky, Christian Debban, Alexandra Ehrhardt, Emma Fletcher, Kyle Gerstein, Emily Hendrickson, Brittany Holdsworth, Anna Koch, Amy McCurdy, Allison Schori, Bailey Stewart, Laura Weichers, Sydney Jergens, Calli Johnson

CLARKSVILLE — Jadyn Maiers, Stephanie Schmadeke

CLUTIER — Emma Knoop

DECORAH — Kayla Quandahl, Kirstyn Samuelson, Abigail Hudson

DENVER — Alexis Davis

DYSART — Emily Cayton, Torri Flickinger

ELMA — Emma Ring

EVANSDALE — Brandi Becker, Lindsey Le Lindsey

FAYETTE — Cheyenne Bantz

GILBERTVILLE — Abigail Frost

GREENE — Jennifer Rottler

GRUNDY CENTER — Michelle McIntire

HAZLETON — Hope Lamphere

HUDSON — Jasmin Cullen, Jaclyn Witt, Carson Wright

INDEPENDENCE — Kara Davison, Brittney Fuller, Kendra Meyer

IONIA — Hannah Bockhaus, Kelli Paulus

IOWA FALLS — Carolina Leal, Emilee McDaniel

LAWLER — Johanna Blazek

NEW HAMPTON — Anna Holschlag

OELWEIN — Reagan Decker

OSSIAN — Kelsey Hageman

PARKERSBURG — Lakin Wildeboer

PLAINFIELD — Miranda Quigley, John Ruehs

REINBECK — Bailea Evenson, Elise Peterson

RICEVILLE — Emily Rickerl

SHEFFIELD — Taylor Rooney

SHELL ROCK — Josie Meier

SUMNER — Tara Converse

TAMA — Alana Vest

TRIPOLI — Keely Heller

VINTON — Hannah Hoepner, Annika Schmidt

WATERLOO — Shannon Boyle, Sydney Brown, Miranda Buchholz, Courtney Cochran, Vildana Hadzic, Shauna Mills, Amanda Nation, Karleen Nesvik, Amela Okanovic, Morgan Phillips, John Powers, Minea Skrgic, Abigail Smith

WAVERLY — James Behrens, Allison Ogden

