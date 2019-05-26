Dear Mr. Berko: I had bad luck last year buying various high-yielding issues you and my two top brokers recommended. The brokers lost more than 70% and did embarrassingly worse than you. According to my wife, who’s my business partner and bookkeeper, I had a net return of minus 3.6% in 2018, including interest and dividends.
A friend of mine found a stock called Washington Prime that’s $5.50 a share and yields nearly 18%. I’d like to buy 5,000 shares and would appreciate your opinion.
— E.Y., Erie, Penn.
Dear E.Y.: You must be a masochist, coming back to me for more punishment. Washington Prime Group (WPG-$4.50) is a wild-hair speculation that could singe your intestines and fry your occipital lobes. Initially, I thought you needed a psychiatrist, but after reviewing WPG, I think you need a discount broker. Your two top brokers will charge you some important body parts to purchase 5,000 WPG shares, while discount brokers like Vanguard or Schwab will charge $4.95 for the whole kit and kaboodle.
WPG is a mephitic, abominable and daft speculation, but considering its 17.7% dividend, it could be an incredibly shrewd, crafty and ingenious speculation. While WPG has my imprimatur (if you can afford the risk), let it be known this is not a stock for widows and orphans or sons and daughters of widows and orphans. And, CFRA, the world’s largest institutional research firm agrees, and has a buy rating on WPG. On the flip side, Charlie Schwab suggests WPG should be sold, believing it will strongly underperform the market in the coming 12 months.
This self-managed REIT operates and develops retail properties, primarily community shopping centers along the highways, byways and heavily trafficked thoroughfares in many major cities.
WPG generates its revenue from leasing space to shoe stores, clothiers, restaurants, entertainment venues and department stores. Investor sentiment for most things retail-related has been mind-numbingly negative. Nevertheless, I think WPG has made impressive progress in repositioning its portfolio, suggesting to me there’s a 60% to 70% degree of probability WPG can maintain its $1 dividend. However, the bears that are short, 22% of the stock, are betting on a dividend cut. I think the market has created a unique opportunity at a discount.
Be mindful that the malls we knew 20 or 30 years ago are not dying, rather they’re changing. WPG’s management has advanced a series of plans to redevelop vacant and soon-to-be-vacant big-box stores.
I’m told by two analysts whose knowledge of WPG is impressive that management is committed to maintaining the $1 annual dividend. And the strong balance sheet tells me WPG can afford it. Meanwhile, CEO Lou Conforti and two directors purchased more than 200,000 shares last year at an average price of about $6.11. Last year WPG had revenues of $780 million and earned $0.42, but revenues will be about 7% lower this year, and share earnings may fall 5%.
