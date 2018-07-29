Dear Mr. Berko: I’m 78, and my spouse is 80. We bowl, play golf and bridge together, and I’ve become a decent tennis player since moving to the Villages. This been a wonderful place to live for years and, now it’s just an OK place to be. It seems that pushy, loud Northerners who move here lack decorum and good manners, which is forcing some older residents out. We heard you moderated two investment forums at Top of the World recently. So, what do you think of Kenneth Colen’s Top of the World near Ocala, Fla.?
And, finally, can you explain the following financial terms? I don’t understand them, but you use them quite a bit: (1) net profit margin, (2) price-earnings ratio and (3) book value. We have a fair portfolio of stocks (enclosed) and because we trust you, we hope you would give us some ideas to improve our income and growth.
— XX, Villages, Fla.
Dear XX: The price-earnings ratio (P/E) is a metric that values a public company’s stock relative to its current earnings per share. This number is derived by dividing the current price of a stock by its per-share earnings. For instance, if ISKHA Corp. was trading at $30 and had share earnings of $3, then ISKHA would trade at a P/E ratio of 10. Basically, you would have to pay $30 to buy $3 of earnings. The significance of the P/E is a comparison with other public companies in the same business. If the P/E deviates strongly from the P/E of the group as a whole, you’ll want to know if this is good news or bad news.
Book value is the measure of a company’s net assets after subtracting its debts. If BIBBLE Corp. has $5 million in assets (land, building, equipment, patents, inventory, cash) and $2 million in debts (accounts payable, taxes, rents, lease payments) the book value is $3 million. After selling all of BIBBLE’s assets for $5 million and paying off all of BIBBLE’S debts of $2 million, the remaining $3 million is considered the book value.
Net profit margin (expressed as a percentage) is the ratio of net profits to total revenues. In my world, this metric is one of the best yardsticks to identify the success or skill of a corporation’s management. So, the NPM identifies how much of each revenue dollar a company generates is translated into profits. So, assume Hanks Homes sold 10 houses last year for $500 million. And after subtracting all costs — management, operating, marketing, sales, interest and raw materials totaling $450 million — from $500 million in sales, Hank’s Homes earned a profit of $50 million. And because this is expressed as a percentage, Hank’s Homes had a net profit margin of 50/500, or 10 percent. If Hank’s NPM continues to rise, then that could be a darn good sign of superior management.
However, it’s my impression a person’s satisfaction with his/her life depends more upon that person’s satisfaction with themselves rather than the ambiance of their milieu. I do know several folks who reside at Top of the World, and they’re happy as royalty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.