Dear Mr. Berko: GoPro looks like fun. Our neighbor’s son showed us photos of his skiing trip, and some of the video looked fantastic. He says GoPro is the latest trend. What can you tell us about the stock? I’ll buy 2,000 shares or so at $4.91 if you think it’s a good deal.
— NE, Vancouver, Wash.
Dear NE: Surfer/businessman Nick Woodman, founder of GoPro, realized he, like many Americans, would go blithely bonkers if he could view video of himself ski jumping, off-road motorcycle racing, parachuting, bungee jumping and doing other extreme activities. So Woodman designed GoPro.
GoPro (GPRO-$4.91) came public in the summer of 2014.
GPRO has more cameras and accessories to choose from than my grandmother has tattoos. Its versatile selection allows users to capture immersive and engaging footage of themselves participating in adventurous and adulterous activities. One of those numerous GPRO cameras, depending upon your level of sophistication, can cost between $160 and well over $1,000. And that’s without the extensive mounts and accessories that can ratchet up the cost of your device. GPRO’s unique HERO5, HERO6 and HERO7 cameras are cloud-connected devices with cloud-based storage solutions. They can be loaded with numerous apps.
GPRO, located in San Mateo, Calif., began selling hand-held and mountable cameras in 2004. The company now has 1,300 employees, and its products are sold in more than 25,000 retail stores in 100 countries. Revenues peaked in 2015 at $1.6 billion and commenced declining in each of the following three years, to an expected $1.1 billion this year. During the past three years, GPRO has lost more than $600 million, and Wall Street expects it to lose about $40 million in 2019, though revenues are expected to increase slightly, to $1.2 billion. GPRO has some heady competition from Panasonic, Sony, Nikon, Vivitar, Samsung and JVC. These are well-capitalized companies, and GPRO’s management will have to burn barrels of midnight oil to keep the office doors open in San Mateo. Though it sells righteous products, GPRO is not a growth stock. Americans love fads. Sooner than later, today’s consumers will satiate themselves, and tomorrow’s consumers will become obsessed with another entertainment craze. GPRO’s a one-product company and a onetime phenomenon.
Its balance sheet needs help, and if GPRO isn’t merged into another company within the next several years, its business model may disappear into the ether. Still, management has reduced its costs, and several new products, including image stabilizers and an updated subscription service, will help the bottom line for a few years.
Buy the stock, but only as a short-term investment. Some pros think GPRO will return to the $9-$11 level in the next dozen months, and two firms, Market Edge and Ned Davis Research, have “buy” recommendations on the stock.
