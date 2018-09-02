Dear Mr. Berko: My stockbroker wants me to invest $10,000 by buying 400 shares of Energy Transfer Partners’ 7.625 percent low-rated preferred stock, which sells for $25.33 a share. I can afford the risks of low-rated issues, and the income, which is my prime goal, looks very good. But I’ve never owned a preferred stock, so please tell me how preferred stocks differ from common stocks.
— MP, Akron, Ohio
Dear MP: Both common stock and preferred stock represent ownership in a company. But an important difference between the two is that holders of the common can vote their shares, whereas the preferred owners usually have no voting rights. Another difference is preferred shareholders have a fixed dividend, whereas dividends for common shareholders are at the discretion of the board. They can be raised, reduced or eliminated. Preferred shares also have a prior claim to the company’s assets and earnings. So preferred stock dividends must be paid before common stock dividends. When a company declares bankruptcy or becomes insolvent and must liquidate its assets, it first pays creditors, then it pays bondholders, and then preferred shareholders. Common shareholders are last in line to collect assets and hardly get a pfennig.
The dividend yield on a preferred stock is calculated as a percentage of the preferred’s market price, just like the dividend yield on a common stock. Preferred shares trade just like common shares. But preferred shares have a call feature allowing the company to redeem the shares. Preferred shares are always redeemed at a predetermined price, which is often a small premium over their original issue price. Preferred stocks also tend to be more stable in price than common stocks because preferreds pay regular and known dividend streams, whereas the dividends of common stocks can fluctuate.
Now, I don’t like and have never liked fixed-income investments. When interest rates rise — and they may continue increasing over the coming few years — the market value of a fixed-rate investment will fall. And if inflation pushes consumer prices higher (as it appears to be doing), the market value of a fixed-income investment will decline.
Your broker is recommending a better way to own a preferred stock. Energy Transfer Partners offers a floating-rate preferred that provides protection against rising rates. His recommendation is the company’s 7.625 percent Series D fixed-to-floating preferred units (ETP-D-$25.33), which came public in July at $25 a share.
Between now and Aug. 15, 2023, the Series D shares will pay 7.625 percent of the $25 IPO price. So for five years, an investor will earn a 7.625 percent current yield from this BB-rated issue. Then, on Aug. 15, 2023, the dividends will float at a rate equal to the three-month London Interbank Offered Rate plus 4.738 percent.
These shares have no maturity date but are callable at the option of the issuer on Aug. 15, 2023, at $25. Meanwhile, 19 analysts follow Energy Transfer Partners’ common stock, and 15 have a “buy” rating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.