Dear Mr. Berko: I’d like to speculate with about $30,000 and buy six or seven stocks selling for less than $10. Could you recommend some cheap issues that have a chance of doubling in price over the next few years? I won’t blame you if they crash.
— KM, Wilmington, N.C.
Dear KM: Here are seven to try:
Lloyds Banking Group (LYG-$3.25) traded at $46 a share prior to the recession and is one of the most revered banks in the United Kingdom. Morningstar has given LYG a four-star rating. LYG earns 30 cents a share, pays 16 cents and yields 5.5 percent. LYG could triple in three years.
The social media company Snap (SNAP-$9.87) has received a “strong buy” rating from Zacks and six other investment services. Revenues for 2019 are expected to come in at $1.6 billion, up 40 percent from 2018, and earnings are getting closer to a profit as ad revenue continues to grow. The TTM loss of $1.10 a share could impressively improve for 2019.
General Electric (GE-$9.82) is a shadow of its former self. But there’s still a lot of oomph left, with potential 2019 revenues of $115 billion and potential profit of 84 cents a share. Seven of the 17 analysts following GE have “buy” recommendations. The 4-cent dividend is meaningless and nearly the cost of buying 1,000 shares.
New Age Beverages (NBEV-$5.44) is a $51 million-revenue company that markets, develops and sells alternative beverages. NBEV has a “strong buy” rating, and Wall Street suggests 2019 revenues should come in at $69 million and produce a small loss of 2 cents a share. NBEV reached a high in 2018 of $8.50, and the consensus is $14 a share.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC-$9.30), better known as just Ericsson, is in Sweden and does everything Verizon and AT&T do. This $23.8 billion Swedish meatball lost 72 cents a share last year but paid a 13-cent dividend from cash flow. This year, 10 analysts following ERIC reckon the company will earn 44 cents a share with zero increase in revenues. During the 2000s, ERIC traded at over $125 a share.
Zynga (ZNGA-$5.16) designs some of the world’s most popular social games. ZNGA came public at $10 in late 2011 and later traded solidly at the $1.50-$2.25 level for several years. The company has no debt, and a recent addition plus operating improvements appear to have put ZNGA on the road to profitability.
Owens & Minor (OMI-$5.26) last year distributed $9.8 billion worth of medical supplies to over 4,000 clients around the world. After many consecutive lackluster years and a lousy 2018, OMI crashed from the high $10s to $5.85. Management is back on track, but there isn’t a brokerage on the Street that’s published a “buy” recommendation. That’s a good reason to own OMI.
