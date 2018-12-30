Dear Mr. Berko: I have eight long-term maturity bonds from eight different public companies, each with coupons between 5.5 percent and 5.65 percent. They are all rated BBB, which is still bank-quality, and I paid about $10,000 for each bond. My stockbroker wants me to sell these bonds because he believes interest rates will go up to 10 percent in the next few years. He told me these bonds, which I bought a year ago, could decline in value by 50 percent. I am concerned I would lose a lot of money if rates were to rise. But I don’t understand how bonds could fall in price if the issuing bond companies maintain their credit ratings and earnings. Is my broker right about interest rates rising?
— HR, Jonesboro, Ark.
Dear HR: Interest rates will rise, but I believe a 10 percent rate is unrealistic.
Assume today’s interest rates are 6 percent and you’ve decided to invest $10,000 and buy a long-term AAA-rated 6 percent corporate bond that will mature in 30 years. That corporate bond will pay you $600 in annual interest until maturity. And if necessary, you could sell the 6 percent bond today (bonds trade actively on the market) for very close to what it cost you — give or take $50.
A week later, Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, announces he must raise long-term interest rates from 6 percent to 12 percent. So you buy a $10,000 long-term AAA-rated bond that will pay 12 percent, or $1,200, in interest annually until maturity. And if necessary, you could sell the 12 percent bond today for what it cost you — give or take $50.
So, you have $10,000 invested in two AAA-rated bonds, both of which will mature in 30 years. One bond pays 6 percent interest yearly ($600), and the other pays 12 percent interest yearly ($1,200). Now it’s six months later, and interest rates are still 12 percent. The Fed tells us they’re likely to remain that high for many years.
Assume you wish to sell the $10,000 bond that pays you 6 percent interest. Because current interest rates are now 12 percent, how much would an investor be willing to pay you for it? Certainly, a knowledgeable investor wouldn’t pay $10,000 for this bond because he could invest $10,000 and buy a bond that would pay him 12 percent.
Assume the investor pays you $8,000 for your $10,000 bond. Well, you have a $2,000 loss — and the investor will earn $600 in annual interest. Because he invested $8,000 to earn $600 in interest, his yield is 7.5 percent. Note 7.5 percent of $8,000 is $600. But that’s not good if long-term interest rates are 12 percent.
Now assume the investor pays you $7,000 for your $10,000 bond. Well, you have a $3,000 loss — and the investor will earn $600 in annual interest. Because he invested $7,000 to earn $600 in interest, his yield is 8.5 percent. Again, that’s not good if long-term interest rates are 12 percent.
But assume the investor pays you $5,000 for this 6 percent bond that cost you $10,000. Well, you have a $5,000 loss, and the investor will still earn $600 in annual interest. However, because he invested $5,000 to earn $600 in interest, the yield on this investment is 12 percent. And that’s just right because current interest rates are 12 percent!
