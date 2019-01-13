Dear Mr. Berko: This market frightens the heck out of me, and I’m scared my $263,000 individual retirement account will go up in smoke. I’m 42. Is there any way to avoid scary downturns? — SS, Springfield, Ill.
Dear SS: I don’t value my portfolio the way most investors do. Most investors measure gains as a percentage of their cost basis, hoping to grow wealth via capital gains. My definition of wealth is “how much money you can spend while leaving your capital alone and maintaining enough funds for important life events.” We don’t spend wealth; we spend the income that wealth produces. So the best measure of investing success is the income your portfolio earns. An investor with a $3 million portfolio generating $70,000 in income is less successful than an investor with a $2 million portfolio generating $100,000 in income. When the Dow Jones industrial average becomes a wrecking ball, the latter’s stress level doesn’t provoke the needle as much as the former’s.
Assume you invested $10,000 in AT&T 10 years ago and bought 410 shares at $24.40. The dividend then was $1.60 a share, yielding 6.5 percent, and the annual dividend income was $656. If you reinvested the dividends every quarter, you’d have 731 shares today, worth $30 each. Because AT&T’s dividend increases each year, those 731 shares would now pay a $2 dividend, or $1,462 a year — and that would be a 14.6 percent cash-on-cash return on your $10,000 investment. That $806 dividend growth represents about a 125 percent gain in 10 years, an average income boost of about 8.3 percent each year. And each year, your income should increase because AT&T’s board may continue growing its dividend.
If you’d done the same with Omega Healthcare Investors, your initial dividend on a $10,000 investment would’ve been $1,117 10 years ago. However, after reinvesting each quarterly payout, you’d own 1,701 shares with a $2.58 dividend paying $4,388 a year today. That’s a 43 percent cash-on-cash return on a $10,000 investment.
Some business development companies, such as Main Street Capital and BlackRock Capital Investment Corp., have impressive 10-year income growth records. Ten years ago, $10,000 invested in BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. would’ve purchased 80 shares paying $240 in annual income. If you reinvested all of BlackRock’s payouts for a decade, you’d have accumulated 134 shares paying $12.02 a share, totaling $1,610 in annual income. That’s a 16.1 percent cash-on-cash return. And BlackRock’s dividend increases a little each year because its growing business enables management to raise the dividend annually.
I can’t, with a high to modest degree of certainty, tell you the stock price of Johnson & Johnson will grow from $142 this year to $157 next year. But that 15-point gain represents the consensus of 24 of Wall Street’s analysts. I can tell you with a significantly higher degree of certainty that Johnson & Johnson will increase its dividend from $3.60 in 2018 to $3.85 in 2019. And when the Dow takes these extended 600- and 800-point falls, I’m less uncomfortable than you because I know that Johnson & Johnson’s growing dividend will purchase new shares at lower prices. You might consider changing your investment philosophy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.