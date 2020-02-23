Community Briefs

PDCM will host Medicare talk

CEDAR VALLEY — PDCM Insurance will host an informational Medicare seminar from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Smarter Center inside the PDCM office at 3022 Airport Blvd.

It’s designed to help those who are turning 65 understand Medicare.

Attendance is free and open to the first 40 participants. RSVPs are requested, but not required. Contact Nathan Link at 234-8888 or nlink@pdcm.com.

Beaty to speak to Kiwanis

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meets at the Elks Lodge for a noon Luncheon on Tuesday.

Dave Beaty will speak on the Waterloo Airport Task Force

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Service-minded individuals are welcome to join the Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for more information.

Hospital to host support groups

WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will host several upcoming support groups:

March 2, 6 to 7 p.m. – Healthy You Surgical Weight Loss Support Group, Tendrils Rooftop Garden