Community Briefs

PDCM will host Medicare talk
CEDAR VALLEY — PDCM Insurance will host an informational Medicare seminar from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Smarter Center inside the PDCM office at 3022 Airport Blvd.
It’s designed to help those who are turning 65 understand Medicare.
Attendance is free and open to the first 40 participants. RSVPs are requested, but not required. Contact Nathan Link at 234-8888 or nlink@pdcm.com.
Beaty to speak to Kiwanis
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meets at the Elks Lodge for a noon Luncheon on Tuesday.
Dave Beaty will speak on the Waterloo Airport Task Force
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Service-minded individuals are welcome to join the Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for more information.
Hospital to host support groups
WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will host several upcoming support groups:
March 2, 6 to 7 p.m. – Healthy You Surgical Weight Loss Support Group, Tendrils Rooftop Garden
March 3, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia Music Therapy and Caregiver Support Group, Carstensen-Gruben Room
March 5, 1 to 2 p.m. – Breastfeeding Support Group, Carstensen-Gruben Room
Exercise program dates set
CEDAR FALLS — Nazareth Lutheran Church, 7401 University Ave., will start its spring session of the Body Recall exercise program at 8:30 a.m. March 9 in the gym.
This program includes over 200 exercises that have the goal of improving balance, flexibility, strength, coordination, and circulation. All ages and genders are welcome.
Cost is $30 for 30 sessions that meet Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Contact the church at 266-7589, or Linnea Graen, the instructor, at 266-6195 for more information.