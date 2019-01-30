Church offers
WATERLOO -- First Baptist Church, West Fourth and Baltimore streets, will sponsor a free community meal from 4:30 to 6 p.m. today in the church social hall.
Everyone in the area is encouraged to attend. Parking is available in the church lot.
The free meal is scheduled the last Wednesday of every month. For more information, call 234-1537.
WAVERLY -- Due to the predicted weather, the VFW Cootie fish fry scheduled for Thursday has been moved to Feb. 7.
The $8 all-you-care-to-eat meal will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
FREDERICKSBURG -- The Fun in the Son Day Care and Preschool will have a dinner, silent auction and bake sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Fredericksburg Community Center.
The menu includes lasagna, garlic bread, salad, desserts and beverages. A freewill offering will be taken for the meal.
The silent auction includes items contributed by local businesses and individuals. Anyone wishing to contribute an auction item or baked goods for the bake sale should contact Janiece Kramer at (563) 237-6117.
Register at smile.amazon.com or www.igive.com with Fun in the Son as the cause and use it for online shopping and searching.
Proceeds from fundraisers are used for building maintenance and day care and preschool programming and supplies.
CEDAR FALLS — The spring session of the Body Recall exercise program will begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday at Nazareth Lutheran Church on University Avenue.
The 30-session program ends April 12; cost will be $30.
The class will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It includes more than 200 exercises to increase balance, flexibility, strength, coordination and circulation.
Both men and women of any age are welcome, and people are welcome to come early to walk.
Call Linnea Graen, 266-6195, or the church, 266-7589, for more information.
WATERLOO — New spring classes and workshops for all ages and levels are being offered at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
To register, stop in or call 291-4490. For a complete list of programs and descriptions, go to waterloocenterforthearts.org.
WATERLOO -- The Proud Image Chorus, an a cappella, nonprofit barbershop group from the Cedar Valley, is taking reservations for the annual Singing Valentine event.
Quartets from the chorus with Adam Campbell, Eric Boyd, Denny Ernster and Tom Peterson will be available to deliver a rose, candy and sing a song to a special someone.
To make a reservation for Feb. 14 or limited hours on Feb. 13, call 291-2806. Cost starts at $50.
CEDAR FALLS -- John Johnson will present a program on Tinker v. Des Moines from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hearst Center for the Arts on Seerley Boulevard.
"Looking Back 50 Years at Tinker v. Des Moines, Iowa's Greatest Court Case" looks at the tension between free speech and social stability.
The 1969 Supreme Court case involved the rights of students to wear armbands in protest of the Vietnam War.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will host the new "Healthy You" weight loss support group from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
The group will meet the first Monday of each month.
Sheena Frey, The W – personal trainer, will present “The Benefits of Chair Yoga.”
This event is free and open to all. Park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance. Call 483-1360 for more information.
