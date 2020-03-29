Older adults still need regular exercise

Activities like stretching, tai chi and yoga help keep joints loose and muscles limber. Current guidelines recommend that people 65 and older should do 2.5 hours of moderate aerobic exercise each week, which averages out to a manageable 20-ish minutes per day. Although sharing this information with your dad is a good start, leading by example is even better. It’s not just older adults who fall short of the recommended levels of exercise and physical activity; up to half of all adults miss the mark. If you and your siblings live nearby, it could be helpful to your dad — and to yourselves — to choose an activity to do together once or twice a week and get up and moving.