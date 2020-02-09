No need to use rubbing alcohol on cuts

A cut may continue to bleed after you have finished cleaning it. If this happens, apply firm and steady pressure. Be sure that the cloth or gauze you use is completely clean, otherwise you risk reintroducing debris or potentially infectious materials into the wound. If the cut is deep enough and the blood soaks through the cloth or bandage, don’t remove it. You risk dislodging the clot that has begun to form. Instead, add a fresh and clean absorbent layer, and resume applying pressure to the cut.

When the bleeding stops, apply an antibiotic ointment. This helps to prevent infection and to keep the wound moist and lubricated. This last is important to optimal healing, and brings us to another myth about wound care. Despite what you may have heard, you don’t want to “air out” a wound. This encourages the formation of a scab or a crust, which can crack open and become infected. Instead, continue to use the antibiotic ointment, and keep the wound covered with a clean bandage. Once healing has progressed enough that the wound has closed and a scar has formed, continue to keep the area clean and intact.

While it’s safe to treat most minor cuts at home, get professional medical help for cuts with ragged rather than clean edges, when it’s deep enough that bone is visible, and when significant bleeding persists. Any type of puncture wound, which has a high risk of infection, should also be seen by a medical professional. Fever, red streaking, swelling, yellow or green pus, and excessive fluid are signs of infection and require immediate medical care.

