Members of sandwich generation must avoid burnout

Dear Doctor: I’m worried about my best friend. She seems overwhelmed taking care of her elderly parents as well as her own family, but she won’t admit it. How do I know if she’s in trouble?

Dear Reader: There’s a name for the rapidly increasing number of Americans who find themselves in your friend’s position of caring for older parents while raising a family — the sandwich generation. They account for a significant chunk of the estimated 43 million adults in the United States who act as unpaid caregivers to aging parents or relatives. And when the scope and stress of the duties they’ve taken on become too great, many put the needs of loved ones ahead of their own well-being. Among cooking, cleaning, shopping, errands, homework help, extracurricular activities for their own families and managing similar tasks, plus medical appointments for an aging or ailing relative, personal welfare often falls by the wayside. This includes no longer spending time with friends and engaging in personal interests, and neglecting their careers, medical care, and mental and spiritual health.