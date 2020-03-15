Limited mobility shouldn't stop people from adopting pets

— A column about the flu that mentioned that symptoms can be similar to those of a bad cold left a reader in Spokane, Washington, confused. “All my life — 62 years — the flu has been referred to as an illness with symptoms such as fever, stomach upset or vomiting, lack of appetite, diarrhea and achiness, and it seems to take longer to get well from than a cold,” he wrote. “Have I been confused about what flu really is?” To clarify, the flu is an infection of the influenza virus. It typically shares respiratory symptoms with the common cold, and can cause the additional symptoms that you mention. The diagnostic difference between the flu and a cold is the virus that causes each infection. And, as you mention, the flu lasts longer than a cold and tends to be more severe.