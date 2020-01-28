It's vital to limit screen time for kids

Dear Doctor: My husband and I are pretty strict about screen time with our kids. I read about a new study that indicates that screen time actually changes a child’s brain. Is this true? How much screen time is OK?

Dear Reader: As parents ourselves, we share your struggle when it comes to limiting screen time. But considering how we adults often struggle to put down the phone or step away from the computer, it’s not surprising that our kids face the same challenges.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Screens are so instantly absorbing, it’s all too easy to hand a fussy baby or toddler a phone while juggling several other tasks. And with so much social interaction now shifted to the online world, tweens and teens can feel cut off from their peers without screen access. Add in the increasing amount of schoolwork now done on computers and online, and it can feel like a screen-centric life is all but inevitable. A recent study supports a growing body of research that suggests it’s time to rethink our acceptance of screens. Published last November in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, it found a link between screen time and a drop in language and literacy skills among young children. Not only that, brain scans found that kids who spent a lot of time in front of a screen experienced certain changes to the physical structures of their brains.