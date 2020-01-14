Holistic practices can make big differences

Hello, dear readers!

We hope this new year is finding you happy and healthy, and that the expectations of the holiday season didn’t take their toll. Whether it’s a moment of meditation, a quiet cup of tea, or a romp with the family dog, always remember to take some time for yourselves. And now, onward to your letters.

In response to a column about an inflammatory condition known as polymyalgia rheumatica, or PMR, several of you wondered if changes to diet may be helpful. This condition causes pain and stiffness in the muscles and joints, most often in the neck and shoulders, but also the hips, thighs and lower back. Treatment includes corticosteroids, such as such as prednisone, and pain meds, such as ibuprofen and aspirin.

Research shows that lifestyle changes, including a diet to lower inflammation, can also help ease symptoms. One of the goals in this type of eating is to stabilize insulin levels. That translates to a diet low in added sugars and simple carbohydrates and rich in a variety of colorful, nonstarchy vegetables. Steer clear of alcohol, processed foods, fried foods and processed meats. Harness the anti-inflammatory properties of omega-3 fatty acids with fish such as mackerel, sardines and salmon, and flax seeds, chia seeds and leafy greens.