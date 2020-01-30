Fragrance triggers adverse reactions in many people

Dear Doctor: I am bothered by certain scents, especially from candles. What causes it? And other than moving away from the source, is there anything I can do to combat this problem?

Dear Reader: When it comes to having an adverse reaction to the scents and fragrances that are routinely added to thousands of products, you are far from alone. About a decade ago, researchers found that more than 30% of the general American population considered scented products irritating. A similar 2016 study put that number at nearly 35%. Participants in both studies reported that even brief exposure to a fragranced product could result in a migraine headache; trigger an asthma attack or other respiratory difficulty; and cause dizziness, fatigue, problems concentrating, numbness, nausea and skin rash. Scented and perfumed items that caused these problems included the candles that you struggle with, as well as cleaning products, laundry soaps, personal care products, dryer sheets, trash can liners and, of course, perfumes, aftershaves and colognes.