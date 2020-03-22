Don't resist resistant starches in diet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Another potential source of prebiotics is the subject of your question — resistant starch. As the name suggests, these are starches, or carbohydrates, that resist digestion. That means they survive the journey through the digestive tract and make it all the way to the colon, where they become available to gut microbes. Resistant starches fall into four general categories. They may be protected by fibrous cell walls, as with grains, seeds and legumes. They are available in certain raw foods, such as raw potatoes or raw plantains. And they can be manufactured via a chemical process. What’s of particular interest is the final category. This is a range of carbohydrates that, when cooked and then cooled, develop into resistant starch. These include rice, potatoes, yams, pasta and whole grains such as oats and barley.

One benefit is that, instead of being broken down into glucose and raising blood sugar levels, these types of carbohydrates pass into the colon. This improves glycemic control, an important factor in good health.

Once in the colon, resistant starches feed the beneficial bacteria that live there. Through the process of fermentation, bacteria turn resistant starch into compounds known as short-chain fatty acids. These include butyrate, which is linked to lower rates of colorectal cancers, and propionate, which has been shown to lower inflammation and improve immune support.