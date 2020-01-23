Cold and flu both viruses can't be treated with antibiotics

Dear Doctor: What’s the difference between a cold and the flu, and how do you know which one you’ve got? Why can’t antibiotics help?

Dear Reader: Whether it’s a cold or the flu, the reason you are feeling awful is because you’ve been infected by a virus. More than 200 different types of viruses can cause a cold, and the most common is the rhinovirus, the culprit behind up to half of all colds. The flu, as its name suggests, is caused by the influenza virus. Of the four known types of influenza virus, labeled A, B, C and D, the seasonal epidemics we prepare for each winter are caused by influenzas A or B.

When the immune system senses that a cold or flu virus has entered the body, it goes to war. This includes using every weapon at its disposal to attack and destroy the intruders. Unfortunately, this causes the physical symptoms that make having a cold or the flu so miserable. These include sore throat, runny nose, chest congestion, coughing, sneezing, fever, headache, body aches and fatigue. Some people may also experience diarrhea or vomiting.

