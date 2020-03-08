Woman wants long-distance homebody to move

She discovered her father cheating on her mother. She then endured an (I assume) extended period where her parents were in the process of separation and divorce.

You have now chosen to engage in a relationship with a man who lives two hours away. This relationship is time-consuming and (I assume) you are devoting a lot of energy into trying to make it work.

You have been on your own since the age of 15. Are you expecting the same level of independence from your daughter?

I have news for you — you could bring George Clooney over to the house and she wouldn’t acknowledge him. She wants you right now.

In terms of “Bobby,” here’s what you know: He lives with his folks. He always has and — if you two stay together — he will expect you to, also.

Dear Amy: My wife and I have planned a very special 10-day tour of Europe with our granddaughter.

She lives across the country and despite the distance we are on very good terms. We want to use this trip as additional bonding.