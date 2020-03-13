Widower worries about son's need to cuddle

Dear Concerned: I’m happy your unusual living situation is working out for your families, but as the youngest, “Stevie” may be expressing some of the natural stresses of being at the end of the cuddle chain in your very large household.

At only two-years-old, he has been through a great deal. Take your son to see his pediatrician for an evaluation. His lack of language could be a sign of a processing or hearing problem, or evidence that he has suffered a loss, is stressed and confused, and is going through a transition.

I’d let him cuddle with anyone and everyone (as long as you are assured he is safe), but you, especially, should give him as much one-on-one “Daddy time” as you can.

Dear Amy: My daughter is 19 and has been dating her boyfriend for 2-1/2 years. She has four siblings. All of her siblings dislike this guy. He lives with my daughter in my ex-wife’s house most of the time. He rarely contributes to the household resources, yet he often takes advantage of all the household has to offer.

He is polite and kind to her and to her mother — and to me — but I don’t think he is a warm, giving person overall. He is employed and he treats my daughter well, and she loves him, but almost everyone he encounters does not like him.