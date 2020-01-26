Tired senior needs a little self-care

— Stressed Out

Dear Stressed: This reminds me of the old joke: A couple is asked how often they have sex. The husband says, “Almost never — like once a week!,” while the wife says, “All the time — like once a week!” You two have different perceptions of “togetherness.”

Your husband seems to be adept at getting his needs met. You? Not so much.

“Self-care” has become a buzzy phrase. It can be challenging to understand what it really means to take care of yourself.Many women who have given so much to spouses and children face the challenge of how to cope (and how others will cope) when they decide to stop giving it all away.Your reserves are depleted, and you want (and need) to save something for yourself.

No, you are not being selfish. You should draw the line wherever you want to, and your husband, bless him, will have to adjust. You are not responsible for his feelings, or his behavior.

Carving out a few afternoons on your own at the library, the gym, or sitting by yourself quietly will revive you, be good for your health, and will likely be good for your relationship.