Spouse is ensnared in alarming marriage

Dear Amy: I met my husband at my workplace.

After three years of dating, we recently got married. Now, our workplace has become really stressful.

I have wanted to quit my job and change jobs for the past year, but when I brought this up, my husband (who was still my boyfriend at the time) was against it. I thought he was probably just being possessive.

After we got married, he still went deathly cold on me if I so much as mentioned quitting. The situation has become so bizarre that he won’t even go to the office without me.

What is the psychology behind this behavior?

— Newlywed

Dear Newlywed: When it comes to relationships, I seldom react with total certitude, because I acknowledge that most relationships are complex, layered, and — with effort — are often reparable.

However, I am alarmed by your situation. I believe you should not only leave your job, but you should also leave this relationship — and take extreme care when you do so, because — based only on what you report — this is a risky and potentially dangerous situation for you.