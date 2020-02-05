Son's new baby is a poorly kept secret

My former husband abandoned us; we don’t even know where he is. I am remarried to a wonderful man and through him I am blessed with a loving stepfamily (four grandkids).

My son has either no conscience or a selective conscience, and he is very self-righteous.

I fear the choice to acknowledge my baby granddaughter could end my relationship with my son. I am sad, angry, and ashamed of him. How should I tell him that I know?

— Anonymous Gran

Dear Gran: You could send your son the text of this question, which seems to outline exactly how you feel, with a note in the margin: “FYI.”

I assume you plan to follow up and make contact with this child’s mother. I hope you do. This is a no-brainer. There is no need for you to try to explain your son’s behavior to the mother of the child — or discuss this further with your son until you are ready. You are both adults and you both have the right to engage in whatever relationships you want. He may eventually acknowledge the child and come around in some minimal ways, but, as the son of a father who abandoned him and disappeared from his own life, he might not ever step up.

