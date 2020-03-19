Readers ask and answer questions about race

Some people aren’t going to care about your motivations for intruding upon them. This has nothing to do with being politically correct. This has to do with you engaging strangers in a personal conversation they might not feel like having.

Dear Amy: I am a 32-year-old single woman with many married friends. Recently, I went to a concert with some couples, and also a married man who didn’t bring his wife.

In the back seat of a car on the way home, he tried to kiss me. I pulled away. The next day when he sent me an email saying he had a good time, I didn’t respond.

I saw him with his family at a recent dinner party. He said he wanted to have coffee sometime, and that he’d like to get to know me better. I was polite and hoped nothing would come of it, but he recently emailed me and asked to get a drink.

He is a nice person. I don’t want to assume he wants to have an affair. How do I respond?

— Troubled Single Dear Troubled: You say he’s a “nice person,” but nice (and married) men don’t try to force kisses on disinterested women in the back seats of cars, and nice men don’t do end runs around their wives and kids at a dinner party.

In those old movies I love, this guy would be called “a prize heel.”

