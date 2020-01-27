Pregnant job seeker ponders disclosure

Do not disclose your early-term pregnancy during your first interview with the company. It is not relevant to your professional skills. You should move forward in the process with confidence that you will make it to the next stage. The hiring process these days can last for many months.

If you develop a rapport with the hiring manager and are very obviously pregnant during a later-stage interview, you could address it and offer reassurances that you will handle your challenges readily — the way countless working mothers have done, since the dawn of time.

You might benefit from reading “Here’s the Plan.: Your Practical, Tactical Guide to Advancing Your Career During Pregnancy and Parenthood,” by Allyson Downey (2016, Seal Press).

Dear Amy: I’ve been friends with “Marian” since grade school. We’re now in our 60s and live in the same neighborhood.

Although our lives took different paths at times, I consider her like family.

We’ve always been there for each other, but lately I’m feeling a lot of negative judgment from her, even concerning trivial things.

Instead of being supportive or even just sympathetic, she’s taken to chastising me in almost a parental tone, or by minimizing my discomfort.