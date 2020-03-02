Parents ponder disclosing abuse to the kids

It is also possible that your childhood abuse was perpetrated by people who were — like you — abusing alcohol.

My point is that you need to start your conversations by getting real about your alcohol abuse. The most impactful statement you could make to your entire family would be to admit that you are abusing alcohol — and to seek recovery.

The worst message you can send is to tell your kids that alcoholism is genetic (this is partially correct), while you are drinking — and sometimes drunk — in front of them. Your children will sniff out the hypocrisy very quickly. They will also get the message that alcohol is more powerful than they are. (“Look at my folks! Resistance is futile!”)

Your kids love you. But — here’s a shock — all of that love will take a back seat to the vulnerable legacy imposed by your untreated addiction. Children of alcoholics are often high-functioning “fixers,” with a deep well of anxiety they hide from the world. (In short, you don’t actually know how “great” they are doing.)

Yes, you should tell your children about your childhoods, but not right before your son heads off to college, and not while you are still drinking.