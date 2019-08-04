Dear Amy: My husband and I are really frustrated with his father and his father’s second wife, who came into the picture when all the children were adults. We have been trying for almost a decade to connect and make getting together more bearable. It’s not working, and I’m ready to throw in the towel.
Amy, they just refuse to engage with us! My husband has explained his job every visit for the last two years because they don’t listen to his response. They never ask about me; I may as well be invisible. They talk about themselves constantly, interrupt you when you talk, and basically talk over other people.
My husband and I recently told them that we are expecting a baby. Not only did they not ask how I was doing with the pregnancy, but 10 minutes later his wife was talking about her health problems.
I feel like we are at an impasse. I can’t stand to be treated like I don’t matter, and I don’t want to force myself to be around people who aren’t supportive, especially as a first-time mom. My husband is feeling angry with their behavior, which upsets both of us.
Should I just go to family events a few times a year and suck it up, or should my husband and I try again to explain that their relationship with us is falling apart because of their behavior?
— Try, Try, Again?
Dear Try, Try: Yes, you might as well convey to your in-laws the way you feel when you are with them. Doing so might make you feel better, but you must also understand that it is not likely to inspire change.
The presence of a grandchild might nudge them toward a different focus, but again — people who are completely self-absorbed tend to dive into their self-regard, regardless of the audience.
These future grandparents will miss out on a lot. More is the pity. Yes, show up at family events a few times a year and tolerate the behavior, which you cannot change. Reward family-focused and generous behavior with the quality of your own attention.
Dear Amy: I have a friend from over 20 years ago, who has essentially invited himself to stay with me in my one-bedroom/bathroom home for his vacation.
You have free articles remaining.
He recently did this for the third time, even though I explained my unease with this arrangement.
He doesn’t rent a car and expects me to drive him around and come up with things to do while he’s here.
He brags about being a tightwad and how he NEVER drives.
How do I dissuade him without hurting his feelings?
I am a single female, by the way. We were never more than friends and — even then — not very close friends.
— Put Upon
Dear Put Upon: Please forward me your contact information, because I could sure use a vacation, and you sound extremely accommodating.
My point is that social bullies need willing victims.
Your “friend” isn’t behaving like a friend, and he is counting on your inability to deliver a truthful and proportional reaction to his imposition.
Please, learn to say no. An effective “no” need not be embellished with details or excuses. You simply say, “No, you won’t be able to stay here. But let me know if you come to town and maybe we can have dinner while you’re here.” Practice this — on paper, in the mirror, and with other friends — until you are more comfortable delivering your “no.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.