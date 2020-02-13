'Green card' marriage worries friends

I asked him to please address it and he said he would. He has not. Your thoughts?

— Wondering Wife

Dear Wondering: Here’s a little story: Years ago, my husband (a builder who spends his days working out of his pickup truck), ended a telephone call with a subcontractor by saying, “Love you, honey.” Oops. He had just gotten off the phone with me and ... it just flew out.

My point is that if someone texts a lot, it is possible that the little heart emojis basically flew out. Or — if this colleague was asking your husband for a work-related favor, the heart emojis might have been her (clumsy) way of saying either “please” or “thank you.” I agree that this is not business-like.

One way your husband might have of “addressing it” would be to not address it at all, but to basically ignore it and kick the emojis down the road, deciding to only address this if it recurs or seems to evolve into an inappropriate flirtation. Is this what he has decided to do? You could ask him.

In the meantime, I don’t think you should worry about it.

Dear Amy: “Anonymous” wrote to you, complaining about her boyfriend, who didn’t want his photo posted on her Instagram account.