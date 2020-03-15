Future stepmom doesn't want to create Cinderfella

Dear Stepmom: This adolescent is doing what all kids his age do.

Sometimes he’ll remember to do things without prompting, and sometimes he’ll forget. Sometimes he’ll be agreeable and sometimes, not so much. You should not waste your real authority and interrupt the positive growth of this relationship over something as trivial as neglecting to push in a chair after eating.

Stepparents have a tricky role to play in the life of a child. The first thing you should establish is your warmth, trust, affection and friendship.

This takes time. After trust is established, the authority will flow from that.

For the initial period of your cohabiting, his father should review the rules of the house with him and face the music in terms of any pushback.

You should see him as the primary parent, and you as a supportive back-up.

You should always strive for the long view. A good relationship is more important than an orderly home. Give the boy plenty of time to adjust, and offer him opportunities to self-govern. He may have ideas for ways he can be useful around the house. You should ask him to choose ways to contribute, go easy on him when he flakes out, and give him credit when he does well.