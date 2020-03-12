Family should step in to protect sister, kids

The number of unwanted pregnancies would be decimated. Abortion would be eliminated. Few, if any, children would grow up in a single-parent home. Imagine what would happen to the welfare system! What if almost everyone grew up in stable, two-parent homes? It boggles the mind, doesn’t it?

— K

Dear K: Getting married does not prevent children from growing up in single-parent homes. People have been marrying and dissolving their marriages for a long time.

Many two-parent homes are unstable, and some stable families are led by two parents who, until recently, couldn’t legally marry.

Consenting adults can and will have sex regardless of what you (or I) say. It’s not my business, and as long as it doesn’t injure or harm anyone, involve the kids or break up another relationship or family, it shouldn’t be your business, either.

Dear Amy: I am a 32-year-old single woman with many married friends. Recently, I went to a concert with some couples, and also a married man who didn’t bring his wife.

In the back seat of a car on the way home, he tried to kiss me. I pulled away. The next day when he sent me an email saying he had a good time, I didn’t respond.