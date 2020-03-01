Facebook 'friend' emerges in real life

Dear Amy: I live in a fairly large community, and I am a member of several local interest groups on Facebook.

Some are hobby-related, and some are community issues (and rant/raves about those issues).

I’m curious about what someone should do if they happen to see another group member in public? Should one say hi?

Twice recently I have seen individuals in a public place and recognized them from these Facebook groups. In one case it was a lady from a hobby group I’m in, and both of us were in a hurry, but she recognized me too and gave me a quick smile and wave (and I did the same).

The second instance was a gentleman who is a member of several of the issue-type groups. To be honest, he has gained a bit of a reputation as basically being a troll.

He is sarcastic and enjoys playing devil’s advocate most of the time, but I wouldn’t call him particularly derogatory.