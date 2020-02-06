Daughter wants distance after wedding nightmare

Dear Amy: My husband “John” and I were married recently. We funded the wedding. At our wedding, my mother behaved erratically. She drank too much, gave an awful speech, yelled at John, hijacked the DJ for multiple “surprise” spotlight dances, groped John’s married uncle, and was taken home early. I had nightmares for weeks.

We met with Mom and my stepfather. John and I said we were worried and wanted Mom to visit her doctor and begin therapy, but also that she had hurt us. John then asked her to acknowledge this and apologize. Mom began screaming and physically threatened him. She said she had always disliked him and that she would rather kill herself than apologize. We left.

My stepfather later told us that he will take care of Mom, and understands if we distance ourselves. I started therapy, read about “emotional immaturity,” and contacted a local family mediation center. For the first time, I’m thinking about all of her terrible behavior.

I’ve been thinking about future milestones like moving, pregnancy, and parenthood, and I don’t know what role Mom is capable of having or what role I want her to have.

Should I be doing something different? What happens when we have news to share?

— Unresolved