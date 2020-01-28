Colleague worries about co-worker's return

Of course, if he initiates a conversation about his challenges, listen sympathetically, don’t offer up any comparisons to other people or situations, don’t pile on any advice, and simply — accept him as he is.

Dear Amy: Several months ago, my personal physician abruptly canceled all her appointments and was absent from the office for three months.

I saw one of her partners several times in the interim, but all my inquiries about the health of my personal MD were met by shrugged shoulders — no one in the office seemed to know what was wrong or when or if my doctor would return. Apparently, she is now back.

I realize the doctor has a right to privacy. But the abrupt nature of her departure, and the strange silence within the office as to the cause, makes me suspect she may have been suffering from a mental health condition or perhaps drug or alcohol addiction. Obviously, this is all speculation on my part, but I would have thought if she had a serious illness — even cancer — this information would have been shared with her patients.