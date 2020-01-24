Boyfriend wants influence over Instagram

Dear Amy: My boyfriend “Brad” and I have been dating for almost a year. Brad and I have very different views about social media. For me, Instagram is my “scrapbook” of memories — it’s my way of documenting my life. By the six-month mark, Brad had become the most important thing in my life, and I wanted to share that with everyone!

However, Brad sees social media as superficial. He doesn’t want to share our relationship with followers. He also thinks I just want attention from people who don’t matter — he says we should just send photos of ourselves to friends or I should document our relationship in a private folder.

I understand his point of view. I know that he does not want to “hide” our relationship. I know he won’t post pictures of us, even though it hurts to see my best friends and their significant others’ happy pictures of their adventures. But, at this point, it’s also stopping me from posting my own photos because he is such a huge part of my life that posting photos without him seems artificial.

After we reached an impasse, I decided that I should be able to post photos of us, even if he decides not to post any.

When I told him I wanted to post photos of us marking our anniversary, it opened up the argument all over again.