A change in faith prompts a change in friends

Another benefit is you don’t have to discuss anything you don’t want to discuss. It is not “necessary” to have any particular conversation.

Keep in mind your old friend has the same benefits (toward change or stasis) you possess. And, like you, she might have areas of her life she would prefer to keep off-limits.

If you two spend time together and you find you want to discuss the change in your faith status, you should keep it simple. The more detail you overlay onto your point, the more points “Caroline” will find to debate.

Her disappointment regarding your life-change is her burden to bear. You should not assume responsibility for her reactions.

If she feels the need to evangelize to you, ask her to stop, and say, “I’m completely at peace with my point of view, so this really isn’t up for discussion,” and change the subject.

There is nothing wrong with engaging in a hearty debate, by the way, if both sides are permitted to express themselves and each of you listen and respond respectfully.

Dear Amy: Like many people, my wife and I send out Christmas cards during the holiday season — one card to each household on our list.