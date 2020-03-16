A boy and his bears belong together

And the stuffed panda bear? We still have it.

— Shirley

Dear Shirley: This is lovely. Thank you.

Dear Amy: I had to hop on the bandwagon and respond to the letter about the 12-year-old boy who had lots of stuffed animals.

I am a 24-year-old woman, and I’ve had a big teddy bear since I was an infant. I had a somewhat rough childhood, and the only constant friend was my bear.

I semi-jokingly tell people that, “he has the smell of my life on him.”

A few years ago, I was on a second or third date with a man and somehow this topic came up. I told him about my bear, and I thought his eyes were going to pop out of his head!

He then explained that he has had a bear since he was an infant as well and he kept it in the trunk of his car the whole time he was in college so people wouldn’t make fun of him.

He is now my fiancee, and our bears don’t have to be hidden.

It warms my heart to hear from other people who kept something that others might think is silly close to them through the years.

— Teddy-Hugger