Alexander Technique can help lower back pain

Dear Doctor: I’ve had lower back pain for years, and nothing has helped. I’ve tried physical therapy, yoga and chiropractors, and I’ve even contemplated surgery. My sister suggests something called the Alexander technique. What do you think? I’m willing to try anything, but I don’t want to chase after treatments that aren’t useful.

Dear Reader: The majority of back pain affects the lower back, which supports much of the weight of the upper body. The most common causes of pain in the region are the mechanics of how we stand and move, injuries to the tissues and structures of the back and spine and, often, a combination of the two. Poor posture, poor alignment and the ergonomics of the tools and objects in our daily lives all play a role. Put too much stress or torque on the spine, and you’re at risk of injuries to the muscles, ligaments, tendons and nerves in the region.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}