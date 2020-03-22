PRINT metro briefs

US 218 on-ramp near CF to close
CEDAR FALLS – A project to reconstruct the northbound lanes of U.S. 218 from Airport Boulevard to the Iowa 27 interchange in Waterloo continues.
On Monday night, weather permitting, the northbound U.S. 218 on-ramp east of the Iowa 27/IA 58/U.S. 218 interchange in Waterloo will be closed to traffic as a part of the first stage of the project. Traffic will be detoured around the work zone using Airline Highway, Leversee Road, and Lone Tree Road, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
The first stage of the reconstruction project that begins on Monday will include removing pavement on the outside lane and shoulder of U.S. 218, as well as grading work for the new pavement. The ramp and lane closures are expected to be in place until late May, when the next stage of construction will begin.
Traffic sensors will detect traffic flow, and portable signs in advance of the work zone will let motorists know when traffic is moving slowly. Motorists may be asked to take alternate routes around the work zone.
For more information about this and other Iowa DOT construction projects in Black Hawk and Bremer counties, follow the Black Hawk and Bremer County Construction Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlackHawk BremerCo
Cedar Falls eyes possible flood
CEDAR FALLS — The staff at the city of Cedar Falls is aware of the projected river level of the Cedar River and has started the process of following flood emergency preparedness procedures.
The Cedar River is projected to hit 90.6 feet on Monday. The expectant water level will cover the bike path at George Wyth Park as well as the road at 1712 and 1118 Cottage Row Road. It will also cover the north half of Tourist Park and Riverside Drive south of Beech Street.
These projects were as of 4 p.m. March 19.
City staff will continue to monitor the river levels and provide updated information. You can find flood information at https://www.cedarfalls.com/812/Flood- Information.
The webpage also provides a link to monitor river levels and current projections. A brochure is available online which includes what to do to prepare for a flood and regarding streets that may be affected.
Contact City Hall at 273-8600 for more information or with any questions.