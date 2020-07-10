PRINT: Metro briefs

School supplies drive planned
WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Foundation is partnering with Operation Homefront and local Dollar Tree stores to collect school supplies for children in Waterloo. Now through Aug. 6, store customers donate to the drive and then Dollar Tree donates school supplies to children in need.
Those receiving school supplies are Antioch Baptist Church, Eye of the Needle and Irving Elementary School. The foundation provides coordination between store managers, volunteers to pick up donated supplies and identifying benefiting organizations.
School uniform drive planned
WATERLOO — Eye of the Needle is having its annual school uniform drive for families in need of assistance.
Those in need of uniforms may schedule an appointment by calling (319) 215-6151. Appointments are being set for July 27- Aug. 23.
You must bring the following to your appointment: Social Security card, source of income information, EBT award letter, identification, and sizes of family members.
GOP committee meets July 16
WATERLOO — Republicans of Black Hawk County will be meet Thursday at the offices of PIPAC, 1304 Technology Drive. Members should plan to arrive at 6:30 p.m. to reconvene the Black Hawk County Convention to approve the candidacy of Brent Dunlop for Black Hawk County supervisor. The regular monthly central committee meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The Black Hawk County Republican Party is a grassroots-driven organization to elect Republicans who have won their primaries. It is also the role of the county central committee and delegates to translate the party’s goals, core beliefs and issues into a county platform. The office of Republicans of Black Hawk County is 910 Decathalon Drive, Waterloo, IA 50701. www.blackhawkgop.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!