PRINT: Metro briefs

School supplies drive planned

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Foundation is partnering with Operation Homefront and local Dollar Tree stores to collect school supplies for children in Waterloo. Now through Aug. 6, store customers donate to the drive and then Dollar Tree donates school supplies to children in need.

Those receiving school supplies are Antioch Baptist Church, Eye of the Needle and Irving Elementary School. The foundation provides coordination between store managers, volunteers to pick up donated supplies and identifying benefiting organizations.

School uniform drive planned

WATERLOO — Eye of the Needle is having its annual school uniform drive for families in need of assistance.

Those in need of uniforms may schedule an appointment by calling (319) 215-6151. Appointments are being set for July 27- Aug. 23.

You must bring the following to your appointment: Social Security card, source of income information, EBT award letter, identification, and sizes of family members.

GOP committee meets July 16