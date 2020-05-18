PRINT: Met briefs

DECORAH — Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging and the Spectrum Kitchen are partnering to provide home-delivered and congregate meals for older individuals in Winneshiek, Howard, and Allamakee Counties.

Beginning July 1, the Spectrum Kitchen will prepare meals in Decorah for NEI3A Senior Centers in Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, and surrounding communities. Spectrum Kitchen will also prepare home-delivered meals for homebound older individuals in Howard, Winneshiek, and Allamakee Counties.

“This partnership allows both agencies to use their strengths and serve their respective missions with a synergistic effect,” said Donna Harvey, CEO of NEI3A. “We believe this partnership will benefit the local communities and the people we serve for years to come.”

Spectrum Kitchen will begin preparing meals for NEI3A beginning July 1.

