PRINT: Met briefs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Peoples Clinic

cancels event

WATERLOO -- Peoples Community Health Clinic has cancelled its National Health Center Week Big Tent Event, normally held the first part of August each year. As a health care facility, it did not feel appropriate to host an event that brings a large number of people together in the midst of a pandemic.

The Peoples Clinic Tent Event held in Clarksville around the same time also has been cancelled.

These events will be replaced with a “Virtual Health Fair” featuring videos and information about valuable community resources. The health fair can be viewed at www.peoples-clinic.com starting in August.

Bible conference

begins Saturday

CEDAR FALLS -- One of America’s longest consecutive annual Bible conferences will begin Saturday and continue through Aug.1.

Located where it began in 1922, the Cedar Falls Bible Conference takes place at Riverview Conference Center, 439 N. Division St.

This year’s conference will be available for people to attend in person or view online.