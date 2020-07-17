PRINT: Met briefs

Peoples Clinic
cancels event
WATERLOO -- Peoples Community Health Clinic has cancelled its National Health Center Week Big Tent Event, normally held the first part of August each year. As a health care facility, it did not feel appropriate to host an event that brings a large number of people together in the midst of a pandemic.
The Peoples Clinic Tent Event held in Clarksville around the same time also has been cancelled.
These events will be replaced with a “Virtual Health Fair” featuring videos and information about valuable community resources. The health fair can be viewed at www.peoples-clinic.com starting in August.
Bible conference
begins Saturday
CEDAR FALLS -- One of America’s longest consecutive annual Bible conferences will begin Saturday and continue through Aug.1.
Located where it began in 1922, the Cedar Falls Bible Conference takes place at Riverview Conference Center, 439 N. Division St.
This year’s conference will be available for people to attend in person or view online.
For details about the conference, including precautions being taken related to COVID-19 and schedules for main sessions, kids and student ministry programming and other information, go to CedarFallsBibleConference.com or stop by the office for a copy of the conference brochure.
Featured Christian music artists will be Mark Schultz, Christy Nockels, and Reatha Moore. Speakers include Los Angeles cold case homicide detective and best-selling author of “Cold Case Christianity,” J. Warner Wallace as well as local former gangster Ron Gruber.
All sessions, programs, and concerts offered throughout the week-long conference are free of charge and open to the public.
Water main
flushing set
WATERLOO -- Water main flushing this week will be from Greenbrier area from Cedar Bend St. to Candlewick Rd. from Donald St. to Greenbrier Rd.
The Waterloo Water Works asks the cooperation of all water customers on Thursday to continue the water main flushing program. An area of the city will be selected for flushing each week and announced in advance.
Customers living within the area and within several blocks of the flushing area could experience some discoloration.
The water may be a brownish color during and immediately after the flushing. Customers are urged not to plan washday on a Thursday. The discolored water is bacterially safe. The discoloration is caused by accumulation of minerals on the inside of the water mains. A periodic flushing cleans the mains and helps avoid discolored water problems during normal operation.
Impact Church sets outdoor service
WATERLOO -- Impact Church, 715 E. Fourth St. is transitioning back into worship by having a ‘Church on the Lawn’ at 7 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the church at (319) 595-1015.
Back the Blue
events planned
WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County Republicans will have GOP Backs the Blue events on Tuesday to show support for local law enforcement.
The events take place at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Park, and participants will walk to the Waterloo Police Department at City Hall. The Cedar Falls event will begin at Overman Park, and participants will then drive to the Public Safety Building.
Organizers encourage participants to bring signs to show their appreciation of law enforcement. Those wishing to attend should sign up at eventbrite.com.
For more information, call LeaAnn Saul at (319) 230-8472.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!