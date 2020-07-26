PRINT Letters to the editor Sunday, July26

RIP, Stan Smith
FRANK DARRAH
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls, indeed the Cedar Valley, lost a legendary leader July 15. Stan Smith had been a prominent figure in Cedar Falls for the past several decades.
Stan and I rarely agreed on anything, other than perhaps our pride in and love for Cedar Falls. However, between the two of us, Stan and I have represented 5th Ward in Cedar Falls for the past 25 years.
Despite our differences, I always respected his commitment to those who elected him and the tireless work he put into his role on the City Council.
The thing I admired most about Stan, not just on the council but in his continued engagement in city and regional issues, was he really did his homework. He wouldn’t just state an opinion, he backed it up with all kinds of research.
As I write this, I laugh thinking about all the times I would be shocked by a comment from Stan, but then consider more closely how he made his decision and all at once, it made sense whether I agreed or not.
Stan taught me to respect all opinions and use them to inform my own.
RIP Stan, a faithful community servant.
Ending racism
CHRIS SIMENSON
DUNKERTON — Americans who have descended from immigrants have created the so-called melting pot. By the third generation most abandoned their native language, lived in the same neighborhoods and over time intermarried. Africans were left out of this scenario through slavery, and after emancipation, segregation. At our nation’s founding, the science of the day considered Blacks an inferior race. Ironically, it was faith-based individuals who largely lead the abolitionist movement. Literature well into the 20th century falsely claimed citizens from the tropics were environmentally doomed to a lazy, non-productive lifestyle.
Black non-assimilation has created a separate culture from whites differentiated by urban/rural, well-to-do/poor nuances. Well-meaning government programs since the 1960s have created a largely fatherless society which exacerbated cultural differences. Is there any wonder why there is conflict when the first male authority figure who confronts a young Black man is a white policeman?
Assimilation is essential for our country’s survival. We need to:
1. Create force necessary to ensure urban public safety, enforce laws.
2. Legalize drugs, and gangs will evaporate along with large police forces.
3. Develop charter schools with vocational emphasis. Discipline and attendance mandatory.
4. A development task force free from race-baiters, political hacks, and special interest groups.
Practice civility
JANE CLOSE
Chair, Butler County Democrats
NEW HARTFORD — To Larry Van Oort:
I’m not sure where you’ve gotten your opinions, but Democrats value “family, faith, trust, loyalty, personal pride, respect for hard work, unselfishness and empathy resulting in civility.” If these are your personal values, then I’m pleased that we share them. Democrats do not “value destruction, meanly demonizing positive values or power for a select, soulless few (an oligarchy)” and “anarchy or subjugation.” We too abhor those traits. We have not devalued Floyd George’s death by “lying, intimidation, manipulation and deceit,” also traits we abhor. George Floyd’s death has opened the door to a better understanding of race and humanity.
Your letters would be more accurate if you would concentrate on stating your own personal values than on trying to assign values to others. Civility would be better served by that behavior.
Wearing masks
JOHN KEARNEY
WATERLOO — In 2003 Aron Ralston was hiking in Utah’s Blue John Canyon when a shifting boulder pinned his forearm against the canyon wall. After five days of trying to extricate himself he broke the bones of his right forearm and with a dull penknife cut it off. He survived the ordeal, now wears a prosthetic limb, and has become an accomplished motivational speaker. Ralston clearly ranked death as a harm worse than the intense pain accompanying the removal of his forearm.
For “high risk” individuals who contract COVID-19, the chance of being hospitalized and dying increases dramatically. As a “high risk” individual I intend to “stay the course” and follow the rules until a vaccine becomes available. Death extinguishes all possibility of making free choices. In these circumstances, my life is more important than the freedom to hug my grandchildren.
Iowa is among the states that does not require wearing a face covering in public places. Governor Reynolds could step up to the plate, follow CDC guidelines, and help protect the lives of the most vulnerable by issuing an executive order requiring face coverings. Does she possess the political will to issue such an order? I have my doubts.
Stay nonpartisan
KAMYAR ENSHAYAN
CEDAR FALLS — Local decision-making is the heart of democracy, and who we elect to City Hall is indeed a huge thing as it affects our daily life in our neighborhoods. I had the honor of serving on the council for eight years and loved it because it was decisions about home where we live, it was about our shared community, and very importantly, it was nonpartisan.
As you know there will be a run-off election between two candidates for an at-large seat on the City Council on Aug. 4. I just learned that one of the candidates is the chair of the Black Hawk County Republican Party. What? Regardless of party, that is totally not right, and will surely and unnecessarily politicize basic local decisions.
How is it safe?
GLENN NELSON
JANESVILLE — Q: If suspension of in-person learning in Iowa schools was a sound decision in March when Iowa’s COVID-19 cases averaged fewer than three per day (10-day average), why, without substantial additional resources, is it a sound decision to resume in-person learning when cases average over 568 a day (10-day average)?
Trump doing OK
PAUL HIGGINS
WATERLOO — If not for an insightful, disdainful media and the void in Americans’ critical thinking, folks would understand our country has managed COVID better than most. We’ve tested 25 million more people, logically resulting in more cases and fatalities (source https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/full-list-total-tests-for-covid-19 ). China’s government spat in the world’s face, the WHO was complicit, and our CDC had issues early on, but Pence’s team responded more professionally than many countries/states/cities.
Disturbingly, cable media adores incumbent, status-quo politicians like Biden, Feinstein, Leahy, Pelosi, Schumer and Waters — fogies enriched by taxpayers for 204 years, averaging 34 years. Please name one signature, nonpartisan bill from any of them that’s benefited every American citizen. Omar? Tlaib? Cancerous misfits in government. We’re accustomed to partisanship but mustn’t accept the extremes of sheer hatred, vitriol and vulgarity. Pelosi’s a venomous octogenarian gone mad in a quest of political power and control, while Trump pragmatically confronts pertinent issues with vigorous determination.
Businessman Trump, the apolitical outsider, has accomplished more in less time, and that scares established D.C. to death. How refreshingly welcome.
Statue removal
ARTHUR FRICK
It would be beyond the limits of credibility to contest the legitimacy of reasons for the elimination of all racial inequalities which have cursed our nation and compromised our democracy dedicated to the inalienable rights of all mankind.
It is understandable why Confederate monuments located in city and government centers could be removed; because in some part the depicted fought for the preservation of slavery, a corrupted democracy.
Removal? Yes. Destruction? No. Like the subjects or not, many are works by artists of superior aesthetic achievements and should be preserved. Verrocchio’s “Colleoni” and David’s portrayals of Napoleon were purveyors of carnage, yet superb works revered internationally.
It can be said that significant works of art which are aesthetically outstanding are not only the works of single geniuses; they are also the collective ways of conception within given historical periods.
Valued artistically or devalued politically, there seems to be no good reason why these monuments could not be placed in sculpture gardens apart from city borders and townships, or disrupted among battle parks like Gettysburg or Shiloh.
America is one of the world’s leaders in artistry and art museums. Let us maintain that capacity.
End of Earth
DIANE HUNEMULLER
Well, my 71st birthday was in April, and this world is going to the dogs and toward the end of the Earth because of COVID. The other part of the world had it and now this part does too.
A lot of changes have taken place. The virus started overseas, and now it’s in the USA. The governor holds special briefings. There is no cure. WOW.
What is the world coming too? Nobody knows but God.
Then I saw a new heaven and a new Earth, “For the first Heaven and the first Earth had passed away, and there was no longer any sea. I saw the Holy City, the New Jerusalem, coming down out of Heaven from God. Prepared as a bride beautifully dressed for her husband. I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, “Look! God’s dwelling place is now among the people, and he will dwell with them. They will be his people, and God himself will be with them and be their God. He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death, or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.
He who was seated on the throne said, I am making everything new. Then he said, write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true. He said to me: “It is done. I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End. To the thirsty I will give water without cost from the spring of the water of life. Those who are victorious will inherit all of this and I will be their God and they will be my children.
Revelation 21:1-7
