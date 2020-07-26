PRINT Letters to the editor Sunday, July26

America is one of the world’s leaders in artistry and art museums. Let us maintain that capacity.

End of Earth

DIANE HUNEMULLER

Well, my 71st birthday was in April, and this world is going to the dogs and toward the end of the Earth because of COVID. The other part of the world had it and now this part does too.

A lot of changes have taken place. The virus started overseas, and now it’s in the USA. The governor holds special briefings. There is no cure. WOW.

What is the world coming too? Nobody knows but God.

Then I saw a new heaven and a new Earth, “For the first Heaven and the first Earth had passed away, and there was no longer any sea. I saw the Holy City, the New Jerusalem, coming down out of Heaven from God. Prepared as a bride beautifully dressed for her husband. I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, “Look! God’s dwelling place is now among the people, and he will dwell with them. They will be his people, and God himself will be with them and be their God. He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death, or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.