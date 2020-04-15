PRINT: covid roundup thurs

Church offers free meal

WATERLOO -- Impact Church, 715 E. Fourth St., will have a grab-and-go free meal giveaway from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the church at (319) 595-1015.

Hy-Vee seeks hero photos

WEST DES MOINES — As the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact daily lives, Hy-Vee is asking essential workers across its eight-state region to submit photos of themselves doing their jobs so Hy-Vee can recognize the work they are doing every day to serve their communities.

The photos will be featured on Hy-Vee’s social media platforms in a video montage as part of the company’s #HelpfulSmileStrong social media campaign and as an extension of Hy-Vee’s recent heroes ad running on TV.